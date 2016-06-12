9 games from E3 2015 we haven't heard from since

One of the hardest parts of following E3 is keeping track of every announcement, reveal and sneak peek that rolls out during the course of the show.

It takes no time at all to forget about That One Big Game that got you standing up and cheering when it was announced because, well, it's been six months and some of the Other Big Games are hitting store shelves.

This is a list of the games that grabbed our attention during E3 2015, only to fade into the background for the next twelve months, resulting is us going, "Ooohhh yeaaah, I forgot about that," or "Wait a sec, is that still happening?" when we reflect on last year's showcase.

These projects may be potential vaporware - or just announced a little too early - but they are all due for a check-in at E3 2016, if only so we know that they haven't fallen off the face of the Earth.