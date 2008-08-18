80GB PlayStation 3 out early in UK

Retailers have confirmed that Sony's new 80GB PlayStation 3 will go on sale across Europe this coming Friday.

The new 80GB unit will replace the current 40GB PS3, and will retail for the same price of £299.

PS3 bundle bargains

Following this news, TechRadar has polled all the major UK games retailers and we should bring you further news of any decent bundle deals and/or mark downs on the 40GB unit. We expect to see from retailers that still have any significant amount of 40GB stock sat in their warehouses.

Play.com, Amazon, Gamestation and GAME are now listing the 80GB PS3 console for an August 22 launch. Sony is sure to officially confirm this at Leipzig in the coming days.