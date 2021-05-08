Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream: how to watch Turkish Süper Lig 2021 title clash from anywhere

Everything's on the line in an Istanbul derby that could make or break the season for Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream and catch all the Turkish Süper Lig action from anywhere.

The Black Eagles are within touching distance of their first league title under Sergen Yalçın. But it's not in the bag yet, and both Gala and Fener fans would be ecstatic if Fatih Terim's men were able to deal Besiktas a devastating blow this late in the season.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream Date: Saturday, May 8 Kick-off time: 9.30pm TRT / 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT Venue: Türk Telekom Stadium Live stream: Watch beIN Sports FREE with a FuboTV trial (US) | beIN Sports (CAN) | beIN Sports (TUR) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Besiktas need just four points to seal the title, but everything's still very precariously balanced. They've got a tougher run-in than both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, who are both just a few dropped points away from a smash and grab for the ages.

However, the 7-0 thrashing of Hatayspor a week ago should have done plenty to settle Besiktas' nerves. Cyle Larin grabbed four in a thumping victory that felt like a breakthrough moment, but as they say, it ain't over 'til it's over.

Furthermore, Terim has a reputation as something of a comeback king in Turkey, and it would be typical of the former national team coach to pull a late miracle out of the hat.

The only shame is that their famously impassioned supporters won't be able to drive them on in person. Here's how to watch a Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream today from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas live stream from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad right now, you probably won't be able to watch the match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Galatasaray vs Besiktas live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we've found ExpressVPN the most impressive. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas: live stream the match in Turkey

If you're in Turkey, you can watch this crucial Istanbul derby on beIN Sports. That also means you can live stream Galatasaray vs Besiktas by using the beIN Sports Connect app. Kick-off is set for 9.30pm TRT on Saturday night. If you're from Turkey but find yourself abroad for the big clash, then your best bet is to follow our instructions above - just grab a VPN to tune into your local coverage as it happens.

Can I watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Galatasaray vs Besiktas game isn't being shown by any of the traditional broadcasters in the UK, nor is it being live streamed by the betting site Bet365, which shows a selection of overseas fixtures. If you're a fan of Turkish football based in the UK, your best bet could be to use a VPN to tap into the local coverage from a country that is showing the match, which kicks off at 6.30pm BST on Saturday evening.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas: live stream soccer FREE in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is showing this huge Galatasaray vs Besiktas game in the US, and subscribers can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. Galatasaray vs Besiktas kicks off at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. It's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fuboTV offers a FREE trial, which means you can watch some games without paying a penny! And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas: live stream Turkish soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is the place to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's Turkish Super Lig soccer coverage. Kick-off is set for 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday. Of course, if you are outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas: live stream in Australia