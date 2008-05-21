UK Segway ban could soon be lifted

The Segway could soon be a permanent fixture on UK roads

Segway, the two-wheeled mobility device, could soon be making their way to UK roads if a new legislation is passed in the House of Lords.

According to the BBC, Conservative transport spokesman Robert Goodwill has asked for the ban on the vehicles to be overturned, saying the government is “dismissive” of the mode of travel.

If the ban is lifted, Segway users could soon be allowed to use cycle lanes up and down the country.

In a trial that TechRadar would have loved to have witnessed, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Redesdale tried a Segway and commented: “It took me a few minutes to learn how to use it and I was very impressed with it.

“The vehicle's safety mechanism was particularly good and was demonstrated by the fact that I drove straight at the noble Earl, Lord Attlee (with his consent) and failed to do him any damage at all - unfortunately!”

Slow lane

There are currently around 2,000 Segways in the UK. The vehicles cost around £4,500, have zero-emission output and have a top speed of just 12Mph. There are currently around 250,000 in the world.