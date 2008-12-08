June 2009 restart for Large Hadron Collider

There's new concern at Cern after its latest report reveals million pound repair costs, and news that the Large Hadron Collider will be out of action until June 2009.

The LHC was initially turned on in September to much media hysteria, with a select few individuals predicting the end of the world.

Instead, nothing happened. Well, except for a serious fault that caused a massive malfunction to the machine's magnets.

The repairs to the LHC have been on-going, but will put back its restart date to June of next year. Once turned back on, the job of the LHC is to, among other experiments, prove the existence of the Higgs Boson particle.

Lots of work to do

LHC Project Leader Lyn Evans was optimistic about the delay, saying: "We have a lot of work to do over the coming months, but we now have the roadmap, the time and the competence necessary to be ready for physics by summer.

"We are currently in a scheduled annual shut down until May, so we are hopeful that not too much time will be lost."

To make the collider safer, a warning system is being installed that comprises 100 miles of cabling and 2,000 electronic sensors. This will cost the project around £16million to install.