Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League fixture from anywhere

The newly-promoted Cottagers don't exactly have as tough a test as Leeds to kick-off their Premier League return - United heading up to Merseyside to play the champions of England - but they're up against a resurgent Arsenal team, who will be keen to put the disappointment of last season behind them. Read on as we explain how to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live stream and catch all the Premier League action online today.

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream The first game to kick off the 2020/21 campaign, Fulham vs Arsenal will kick off at 12:30 BST on Saturday, December 12. And, as has become the norm for lunchtime Saturday games, it will be shown live on BT Sport, with the build-up starting at 11:30 BST. If you're in the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick off is at a bright-and-early 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT. Either way, you can take your the game with you wherever you are by trying ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.

The script was written before Fulham and Brentford took to the pitch at Wembley to contest the 2019/20 Championship playoff final. But, after a cagey, goalless game heading for penalties, two quick goals from Joe Bryan tore up the Bees' carefully-laid plans, and it was Fulham that bounced straight back up to the top tier of English football. Scott Parker and his team will be looking to do one better than Slaviša Jokanović and Claudio Ranieri could manage during their tenure at Craven Cottage - which simply means keeping Fulham up this year.

For their part, the Gunners will be looking to capitalize on the momentum they gained from a strong finish to the end of last season with an FA Cup win against Chelsea and a Community Shield victory over Liverpool under their belts. Even though they finished eighth and a huge ten points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League spot, the difference Arteta has made after taking over from the struggling Unai Emery has been clear. Plus, there's no sign of star striker Aubameyang leaving London... yet.

To help them in their struggle, Fulham have signed Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and Lemina and Reed from Southampton - modest splashes compared to the lavish spending Fulham made two years ago. Either way, it should be a fascinating fixture and, whatever unfolds, our guide has you covered - here's how to watch Fulham vs Arsenal online and get a Premier League live stream wherever you are this Saturday.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad, but still want to watch your desired Premier League coverage, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage as you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access a Fulham vs Arsenal live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there to help you watch a Fulham vs Arsenal live stream unencumbered. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Once you sign-up, it couldn't be easier to get started - just follow the prompts to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and then fire away! Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch a Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: watch the first 2020/21 fixture in the UK

The Premier League season kicks off with Fulham vs Arsenal on BT Sport at 12:30 BST, with the coverage starting an hour earlier. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. Alternatively, BT now offers a streaming-only BT Sport option in the form of the £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can't watch it your laptop or PC, but rather you get your Premier League live stream through the BT app on consoles, Apple TV, select Smart TVs, Chromecast, and now at long last Now TV set-top boxes as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal coverage you pay for at home, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a FREE Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Fulham vs Arsenal. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch the first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all 380 games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. In fact, we might even go as far as saying DAZN is the best way for cord cutters to watch Fulham vs Arsenal anywhere in the world. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch a Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage - this time it's NBCSN - and new streaming service, Peacock. For matches that fall under the latter, you'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - try a FREE trial for a limited time to see if it's right for you - while NBC's flagship terrestrial channel is available in a number of major US metropolitan markets. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – yes, including Fulham vs Arsenal. Those braving the unsociable Down Under kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season and it offers a 1-month free trial so you watch Fulham vs Arsenal. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the 2020/21 season without cable.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal in India: live stream every EPL game this season

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You're once again among the folks who can watch the 2020/21 Premier League season live, including Fulham vs Arsenal - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.