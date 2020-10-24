France vs Wales live stream: how to watch rugby online from anywhere tonight

France and Wales warm up for their final Six Nations fixtures with a good old international friendly at the Stade de France tonight. Fabien Galthie and Wayne Pivac have both picked very strong line-ups, and it'll be intriguing to see how they fare after such a long time off. Follow our France vs Wales live stream guide to tune in no matter where in the world you are.

France vs Wales live stream France vs Wales kicks off at 9.10pm local time in Paris, which is 8.10pm BST. If you're based in the UK, the great news is that you can watch the match for free on ITV4 and S4C - and you can still tune in if you're abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

France, along with Ireland, England and Scotland are in the running for the championship, and Les Bleus' final game is a mammoth clash with Ireland next weekend.

It was, however, a disappointing campaign for defending champions Wales, though they'll be determined to finish on a positive note against Scotland next week, and lay down a marker ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup next month.

They'll be out for revenge after losing 23-27 at the Millennium Stadium in February, a game that was lit up by a second-half interception try from the excellent Romain Ntamack.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will match New Zealand legend Richie McCaw's record of 148 caps tonight, while at the other end of the spectrum Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Ospreys hooker Sam Parry will represent Wales for the first time.

Galthie has decided to field the same XV that started the 24-17 win over England on the opening weekend of the tournament, which was dominated by Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Vincent Rattez and captain Charles Ollivon.

The great news is that this match is free-to-air in the UK, so you can tune in to an France vs Wales live stream for free if you're there. For all your other viewing options, keep on reading.

Don't miss: how to watch a UFC 254 live stream tonight

How to live stream France vs Wales in the UK for free

France vs Wales kicks off at 8.10pm BST and is being shown on ITV4, so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. You can also watch the match on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). The match is being shown on Welsh-language channel S4C too, which is also free-to-air. You can tune via its linear TV channel, the S4C Clic streaming service, or via BBC iPlayer. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your rugby fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to live stream France vs Wales from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in Australia, New Zealand and around the world, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Live stream France vs Wales in Australia

If you fancy watching France vs Wales Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny Its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more. France vs Wales kicks off at 6.10am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream France vs Wales in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for France vs Wales in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which costs $31.99 per month and includes channels dedicated to football, rugby, cricket and golf. For mobile streaming, you can tune in via the Sky Go app, and if you're away from New Zealand right now you can use a VPN to catch your home TV coverage. The match kicks off at 8.10am NZT on Sunday morning, and Sky Sport 1's coverage starts at 8am.