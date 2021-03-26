France vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 online from anywhere

With one game left, Wales and France each have one hand on the 2021 Championship Trophy, but all the Dragons can do is pray. It's the Six Nations decider, so read on for how to get a France vs Scotland live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

France rose from the dead to record a last-gasp comeback win over Wales last weekend, and Les Bleus will win the Six Nations if they secure a bonus-point win in Paris tonight, with a winning margin of at least 21 points.

The champion will be decided by tries scored if France get a bonus point win by a 20-point margin - Wales are currently five ahead. Any other scenario will see Wales crowned champions.

However, Antoine Dupont has arguably been the tournament's standout player, and you wouldn't put it past him to lead France to their first Six Nations title since 2010.

Today's game has become something of a grudge match for Gregor Townsend's men, who had been looking like potential contenders before a Covid-19 outbreak in the France setup forced this clash to be rescheduled.

But Scotland have never won a Six Nations game in Paris and they can only field five Premiership players, with Sean Maitland left out.

It's a nail-biting end to the tournament, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch France vs Scotland FREE online today.

How to watch France vs Scotland: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

You can watch a FREE France vs Scotland live stream online anywhere in the UK today, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge Six Nations finale clash. The match is being aired on BBC One, so all you need to do to live stream France vs Scotland free is fire up BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT, with the Beeb's coverage getting underway at 7.30pm. If you're not in the UK for the Six Nations finale, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream France vs Scotland if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Scotland or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Scotland from anywhere

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

How to watch France vs Scotland FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch France vs Scotland without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Friday afternoon. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Outside of the US? Don't forget that American residents abroad can still tune in just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch France vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a slightly early Saturday rise, subscription service beIN Sports is showing France vs Scotland in Australia. The game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Saturday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 6.50am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN with a standalone subscription - Foxtel's streaming-only platform Kayo Sports is showing France vs Scotland today. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

How to watch France vs Scotland FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media Two is the channel you'll want to head to for the France vs Scotland game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT, and Virgin Media Two's coverage starts at 7.30pm this Friday. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch France vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. The France vs Scotland game kicks off at 9am NZDT on Saturday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 8.50am. Subscribers are able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

France vs Scotland live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has the streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The France vs Scotland game kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Friday afternoon, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.