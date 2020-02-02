France vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

Rugby World Cup runners-up England begin their 2020 Six Nations with a tough trip away at the Stade de France. It's all set to be a cracking opening weekend match and you can watch all the action as it happens with our France vs England live stream guide.

Eddie Jones will be keen to put the disappointment of their World Cup Final defeat behind them as they face a French side undergoing something of a revolution, with new coach Fabien Galthie naming 20 uncapped players in his initial squad.

France vs England - where and when This Six Nations clash takes place on Sunday, February 2nd at the Stade de France in Paris. Kick-off is at 4pm CET, local time, so that's a 3pm start for viewers suing in from the UK and Ireland. If you're looking to watch the match in the US and Canada it's a 7am PT, 10am ET morning start, while for Aussie rugby fans its a 2am AEDT start in the early hours of Monday morning Down Under.

Jones looks set to keep faith with the majority of his World Cup squad for this campaign, but eight uncapped have nevertheless been drafted into his 34-man squad.

A big loss for the visitors will be the absence of number eight Billy Vunipola who has been ruled out of the entire tournament after suffering a broken arm.

With France hosting the World Cup in 2023, the next few seasons will see them bed in a number of young players in a bid to ensure they have the best chance of winning that tournament on home turf. As part of that strategy, Charles Ollivon has been handed the captain's armband despite only having clocked up 11 caps.

It looks set to be a cracking showdown in Paris and you can watch this Six Nation in its entirety - in some cases for free - by following our France vs England live stream guide below.

How to live stream France vs England in the UK for free

The fantastic news for rugby fans in the UK is that every Six Nations match this season will be shown free-to-air across the BBC and ITV's channels. This opening match for France and England clash will be broadcast on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 2.30pm GMT. It probably goes without saying, but you'll need to to have paid your UK licence fee in order to watch the broadcast. To live stream the game you have the option of using BBC iPlayer, or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. Not in the UK on Sunday? Don't worry you'll still be able to get a live stream of the BBC broadcast - all you need to do is download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to watch a Six Nations live stream when you're not in your country

If you're away from home and outside of your home country, then you're going to run into problems when trying to stream coverage of the Six Nations from your native broadcaster as its likely to be location restricted.

Thankfully, you'll still be able to watch all the action - all you need to do is make use of a VPN.

Simply download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there. These will spoof your computer into thinking that you're in your home nation, allowing you to enjoy your regular broadcaster's coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs). So no need to scourer the internet for a link to a dodgy stream from a suspect website.

Setting up a VPN is an incredibly easy process - it's just a matter of downloading, installing, then opening the app, From there all you need to do is select the appropriate location of the broadcast you're looking to watch. We've put each of the major VPN services through rigorous testing and ExpressVPN is our current pick thanks to its security, speed and ease of use. On top of all that it also offers a wide array of compatibility with different devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. The cherry on the top is that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, so you can try it out without any obligations. If you do decide to sign up, taking out a year's subscription will save you 49% off the usual price plus you'll also get 3 extra moths of service on top for FREE.

Live stream France vs England in Australia

Subscription service beIN Sport has exclusive rights to show all of this season's Six Nation's matches in Australia, and will be showing this match on BeIN Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 1.55am AEDT. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add the service to your package for an extra fee. If you aren't, there's also the option of subscribing to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month - but you can also take advantage of a FREE two week trial of the service.

Live stream France vs England in New Zealand

For rugby fans looking to watch the action live from Paris it's a 3am NZST kick-off. As with their Aussie neighbours, beIN Sport hold the broadcast rights for the Six Nations in New Zealand and will be showing every game of the tournament live. Sky subscribers can add the service to their package at an additional cost, but there's also the option of subscribing to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month, but you can also try the service for free as beIN Sport offer a FREE two week trial.

Watch the rugby union in Canada via a live stream for FREE

Streaming service DAZN hold the broadcast right for the tournament in Canada. They'll be showing every game live on their online platform, including France vs England which has a 7am PT, 10am ET kick-off. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, then you can take advantage of their 30-day FREE TRIAL and enjoy the match without paying a cent.

How to watch an France vs England live stream online in the US