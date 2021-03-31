Fortnite gets performance boost on Nintendo Switch

The latest Fortnite update on the Nintendo Switch has given players a performance boost, enhancing the game’s visuals and giving Fortnite a more consistent framerate. Fortnite’s total file size has also dropped by over 100MB.

Once you’ve downloaded the latest update – which you’ll be forced to do to be able to play the battle royale online – you’ll find that Fortnite now runs at 1170×660 in handheld and 1560×880 when docked (up from 1000×560 and 1390×780 respectively).

In a blog post for the update, Epic said it should provide significant improvements to Fortnite on Switch “without loss of performance.” If you want to experience the new visuals as soon as you can, the update is available to download now.

The update should have been installed automatically, and if you’re able to play the game then you already have it – as older versions of Fortnite will instruct you to update before you can play.

Though if that hasn’t happened, or you want to be 100% sure, you can download the update manually from the Switch Home Screen. Hover over Fortnite and press the ‘+’ button to open up Options. Once there, go to Software Update and select Via the Internet to look for and download the latest update.

With the latest update installed you should now be able to enjoy Fortnite’s visual improvements on Switch. Just make sure to keep an eye out for the new raptors roaming the island now too – they have teeth as sharp as the graphics.