Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is being delayed

Looks like you're going to be cranking 90s in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 for a bit longer than expected, as developer Epic Games has announced a delay to the next big content drop for the premier battle royale title.

Chapter 2, Season 2 had been expected to wrap up on April 30, but Epic has now stated that Season 3 will instead kick off on June 4.

Chapter 2 - Season 2 has been extended.Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more!Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qfApril 14, 2020

Setbacks

It's one of a series of delays that hardcore Fortnite fans have had to endure recently.

Chapter 2, Season 2 has been running for quite some time, stretching back to February. But it was also delayed, as Chapter 2, Season 1 had originally been set to finish up in December of last year.

Aware that antsy gamers won't quietly put up with a second delay, Epic has promised that fresh new events will still land as part of the extended season.

"We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve", the developer said in a new blog post.

Epic hasn't given an explicit reason for the delay, but it can be assumed that the current global pandemic is playing its part.