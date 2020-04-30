Fornite’s Party Royale mode ditches the guns for some chilled-out fun

If you’ve always prayed for a ceasefire in Fortnite so you could just hangout with your friends, developer Epic Games might just have the mode for you. It’s called Party Royale, and it’s available right now.

Fortnite continues to evolve from a colorful battle royale game to an interactive space for exclusive experiences, such as in-game concerts and large-scale player events. A recent Travis Scott concert drew over 27 million unique players to the stupidly popular game, which is responsible for teaching kids all across the world how to floss – we’re talking about the dance, of course.

The Party Royale mode is a peaceful paradise where players come as they are: with no weapons or mats in sight. The social shindig takes place on a smaller version of the main battle royale island, and includes phone boxes where players can change their skins mid-game.

The non-stop party locale also has mini-game areas where you can face-off against your friends in glider challenges, soccer (or football for our UK readers), vehicle races and motorboating.

The upcoming mode leaked a few hours before it made its way to live servers, with Epic Games describing Party Royale as a “new experimental and evolving space” in a message to content creators.

Did anyone else get these emails? Looks like they are doing something about snipers and aim assist.. lmk if you got this because I just got it pic.twitter.com/xqOc0dliTKApril 29, 2020

Fortnite is still the go-to game for so many players, and it's resonated particularly well with younger audiences. With cross-over events, constant updates and experimental features such as Party Royale being added, Epic Games is doing its best to encourage players to jump off the school bus and straight onto the battle bus.

Via PC Gamer