Forget the Nokia 9.3: the next Nokia phone could be the Nokia 10

What's in a name? A lot, by the sounds of it, because it sounds like Nokia is struggling to name its next flagship. We've heard it could be the 9.2, 9.3, or even the Nokia 10, but a new leak has come down decisively on one of those three.

A leaked document, acquired by Nokia fan site Nokiamob, lays out loads of details about the company - so much so that the site opted not to publish the entire document, though that does mean it's way harder to validate this leak.

One of the key takeaways is that there's only one phone named in the document - the Nokia 10. This was one of the names we'd heard for the new flagship Nokia phone, as in general terms 'higher numbers = better' for the brand's devices.

This is very compelling evidence that the new premium phone will be called that, and not the Nokia 9.2 or 9.3, though those certainly could be other devices we see at some point. Still, as we said it's hard to verify this leak.

The rest of the document is more business-oriented, naming key markets, sales figure plans and details about Nokia's relationship to Google - none of the information tells us anything else about the phone.

When could it come out?

It's hard to tell when the Nokia 10 will be announced, and even harder to guess when it will be released - the Nokia 8.3 5G was revealed at the beginning of 2020 but was only put on sale six months later, so it's anybody's guess.

That's likely an effect of Covid-19, but we'd heard about delays before that - after the Nokia 9 PureView launch, we heard a follow-up was planned for late 2019 or early 2020, but it was pushed back so the phone could use a newer chipset. Well, that 'new' chipset was the Snapdragon 865, but the phone still hasn't arrived, and we're expecting the 875 very soon, so it could soon become outdated.

There's no use guessing since Nokia doesn't abide by yearly release patterns like many other phone manufacturers, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Via Pocketlint