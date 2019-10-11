Forget Android 10, Google has already confirmed Android 11

While Android 10 was only officially released in September 2019, and is only available on a limited range of smartphones, Google has already confirmed its next operating system is called Android 11.

This news comes as Google unveils the itinerary for the Android Dev Summit in late October – one of the events is titled 'Preparing for Scoped Storage in Android 11'. It seems pretty undeniable, then, Android 10 is soon to be followed up by Android 11.

The real surprise here is that Google is confirming the name Android 11 prior to its release, as in the past the tech company has used code-names to refer to software. Android 10 was known as Android Q, Android 9 was P, and so on.

When Android 10 was announced, Google pledged to go forward with a numerical-based organization system instead of an alphabetical one, and now it seems it's doing the same with its code-names.

It's also important that Android 10 was confirmed just weeks before its release, but we already know Android 11 as its successor even before Android 10 is available on most phones.

And what is Scoped Storage? It's a way of organizing what information and files apps can access. The aim is to improve security as well as app reading and writing speed. The feature was intended to be part of Android 10, but was pushed back due to developer complaints of how it was implemented.