Finally, The Wheel of Time has a launch window – and it's soon

The Wheel of Time season 1 has officially received a launch window – and Amazon Prime's upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy novel series arrives later this year.

Announced during the Amazon Prime Video Comic-Con@Home panel, the first instalment in The Wheel of Time live-action TV show will be released in November 2021.

The Wheel of Time's launch month was also accompanied by a first official poster for the series. Featuring Rosamund Pike's Moiraine standing in a very familiar location to the book series' fans – The Eye of the World – the poster gives a brief but ominous glimpse into Amazon's depiction of Jordan's world.

Check out the reveal date and poster in the tweet below:

Prepare yourselves for the battle of a lifetime, Dragonsworn. The Wheel of Time is coming to @PrimeVideo November 2021. pic.twitter.com/I7YYLwWVjnJuly 23, 2021 See more

The Wheel of Time tells the story of Moiraine, a female sorcerer who embarks on a mission to find the Dragon Reborn.

An individual who has the power to save the world, the Dragon Reborn is the only living being that can stop the Dark One and his servants from lording it over The Randlands for eternity.

Unable to determine which of three young men is the so-called savior of the world, however, Moiraine leads the trio on an epic quest to find out who will harness the power of the Dragon Reborn and halt the Dark One's nerfarious plans once and for all.

Analysis: when will we get an official trailer for The Wheel of Time season 1?

(Image credit: The Wheel of Time on Twitter)

Fans may have been disappointed that an official trailer wasn't forthcoming for The Wheel of Time at Comic-Con@Home.

Sure, we've been treated to two very brief character trailers, but there's been very little footage of the show since they were released.

With the show's launch window being made public, we know that it'll be arriving on our screens in four months time. That doesn't give us too much time to see a trailer (or two, we're not greedy) ahead of release.

For those of you who may have been left dissatisfied by a lack of new footage, don't worry – an official trailer is coming, and it should land before September arrives.

How do we know this? Speaking in a brief video at JordanCon, a fan convention founded in honor of The Wheel of Time's author Robert Jordan (who passed away in 2015) in mid-July, series showrunner Rafe Judkins confirmed that a trailer would be with us "by the end of the summer":

Thanks for checking in during our @TheWheelOfTime show panel @rafejudkins! Your news about the trailer had the whole room and livestream gasping... Were you watching the livestream #twitteroftime? Tune in for more all weekend. https://t.co/6iP37BVfz5July 16, 2021 See more

That's not all either. Following Judkins' trailer tease at JordanCon, The Wheel of Time's social media channels confirmed that filming for season 2 had begun.

We already knew that The Wheel of Time season 2 was in development, but principal photography on the second instalment in Amazon's live-action adaptation has started. Hopefully, we won't have as long a wait for season 2 as we did for season 1.

The Wheel of Time season 1 will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.