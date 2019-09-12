Final iPhone 11 leaks have filled in the gaps in Apple’s announcement

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have all been announced, but what hasn’t been announced – because Apple never reveals these details – is the actual battery sizes and amounts of RAM they have. However, we might now know these details anyway.

According to @OnLeaks (a reliable leaker), the iPhone 11 has 4GB of RAM and a 3,110mAh battery, which is up from 3GB of RAM and a 2,942mAh battery in the iPhone XR.

The iPhone 11 Pro meanwhile apparently has 6GB of RAM and a 3,190mAh battery (up from 4GB of RAM and a 2,658mAh battery in the iPhone XS), and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has 6GB of RAM and a 3,500mAh battery (up from 4GB of RAM and a 3,174mAh battery in the iPhone XS Max).

For those who care about these details #Apple never share officially, seems like: - #iPhone11 = 4GB RAM + 3110mAh battery (Xr = 3GB + 2942mAh) - #iPhone11Pro = 6GB RAM + 3190mAh battery (Xs = 4GB RAM + 2658mAh)- #iPhone11ProMax = 6GB RAM + 3500mAh (Xs Max = 4GB RAM + 3174mAh)September 12, 2019

If this is accurate then all three phones are upgrades in terms of both RAM and battery sizes, though what’s interesting is that the iPhone 11 Pro would have a larger battery than the iPhone 11, despite having a smaller screen, and despite the iPhone XR having a bigger battery than the iPhone XS.

This does however match up with Apple’s claims that you can play up to 18 hours of video from a single charge on the iPhone 11 Pro and just 17 hours on the iPhone 11.

Of course, while this information apparently comes from “official certification platforms” there’s still a chance that it’s wrong.

Conflicting reports

Indeed, a listing on Geekbench 4 (a service which judges the performance of handsets) for a phone that’s supposedly the iPhone 11 Pro, lists just 4GB of RAM, so there is some question over which – if either – spec is right.

For what it’s worth, the listing includes a single-core score of 5,472 and a multi-core result of 13,769. Those are both very high scores, coming in substantially higher than most listings for the iPhone XS range or for any Android handset, so even if the iPhone 11 Pro really does only have 4GB of RAM you shouldn’t need to worry about performance.

