Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PS5 upgrade to finally become available to PS Plus redeemers

Audio player loading…

Gamers who redeemed the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS Plus will finally be able to upgrade to the PS5 version this week, it's been confirmed.

The official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account, announced the news, stating that, starting December 22, those who redeemed Final Fantasy 7 Remake as part of PS Plus' March 2021 offering will be able to upgrade the critically acclaimed title to the PS5 version for free.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, an enhanced version of the game that includes the EpisodeINTERmission DLC, was released for PS5 in June, with those who purchased the PS4 version of the game able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free – though the DLC included in Intergrade needed to be purchased separately.



Square Enix stipulated at the time that those who had redeemed the PS4 version via PS Plus would not be able to take advantage of this free upgrade – but now it's apparently had a change of heart.

In addition to the free upgrade for PS Plus redeemers, the tweet announced that Final Fantasy 7's EpisodeINTERmission, featuring Yuffie, will be 25% off for a limited time, so those who do take advantage of the upgrade can pick up the DLC at a discount.

Starting this Wednesday...• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586December 19, 2021 See more

Analysis: a double-edged buster sword

For many of those who redeemed Final Fantasy 7 Remake when it was available on PS Plus, news that they can now upgrade to the PS5 version will be most welcome. Whether you've managed to get your hands on a PS5 yet, or not, knowing that you'll be getting the best possible version of the game (for free) on Sony's latest hardware is certainly a lovely early Christmas present.

However, for others, the u-turn on upgrading for PS Plus redeemers may feel more like a lump of coal in a stocking, as some players will have outright bought Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5 (costing $69.99 / £69.99 / $114.95), following the news that they wouldn't be able to upgrade their PS Plus redemption. Whereas, now, those who redeemed the game on PS Plus can upgrade to the PS5 version for free and then pick up the Yuffie DLC at a 25% discount (usually the DLC costs $19.99/$19.99).

So, while Square Enix's change of heart is ultimately a good thing, we can't help but feel it could have been communicated better and earlier, which would have saved some fans from shelling out for an upgrade they could have gotten for free.