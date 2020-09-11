F1 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2020 Italy GP from anywhere

How do you follow a race like the one we had last weekend? It was easily one of the most entertaining Formula 1 GP in recent memory, and produced a brand new winner in Pierre Gasly, the young Frenchman who was unceremoniously dumped out of the Red Bull team a year ago - around the same time his close friend Anthoine Hubert lost his life on the track. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get a Tuscan Grand Prix live stream wherever you are, including complete coverage of every practice session and qualifying at the Mugello circuit.

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream The Tuscan Grand Prix starts at 3.10pm local time this Sunday, which is 2.10pm BST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK and will be showing all practice races and qualifying in addition to the GP, while in the US it's ESPN you want. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN, on a money-back free 30-day trial.

It was an incredible afternoon of drama, and you couldn't fail to be moved by Gasly and his Alpha Tauri team's celebrations. We're back in Italy again for the Tuscan Grand Prix this weekend, and if it's even half as incident-packed as the last race it'll be something special.

The Tuscan GP is the first ever F1 race to be held at the Mugello circuit, which is a staple on the MotoGP calendar. The track is, however, owned by Scuderia Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc used it for testing prior to the season opener this summer.

On any other year that might make Ferrari the favourites, but they've been nothing short of dreadful this season. Monza's usually the Ferrari show, but Vettel retired early and Leclerc crashed out last weekend, and the Tuscan Grand Prix could be equally humiliating. Worse still, this week's race should be a celebration, as it's Ferrari’s 1,000th in F1.

Lewis Hamilton managed to preserve his 47-point at the top of the Drivers' Championship, despite being slapped with a controversial 10-second stop-go penalty midway through last weekend's race, after the race's remarkable restart. He looked like he'd cruise to victory before a Mercedes team error resulted in his car being sent to the back of the grid, though the reigning champ whizzed right back up to seventh in no time, making overtake after overtake look easy as pie.

The good news for Hamilton was that his closest challengers both had stinkers, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen having to retire due to damage, and Valtteri Bottas only finishing fifth.

The midfield battle had been shaping up nicely before last weekend's race, but it's now positively thrilling, with Ferrari now trailing McLaren, Racing Point and Renault, as well as the leaders Mercedes and Red Bull. And Gasly's win now means that Alpha Tauri are breathing down the prancing horse's neck. Don't miss another second of the Formula action - read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix online from start to finish this week.

Essential sport: how to watch a Tour de France live stream

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix 2020 schedule and times

Practice 1 - Friday, September 11 at 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, September 11 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, September 12 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, September 12 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

- Saturday, September 12 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT Tuscan Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, September 13 at 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Tuscan GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Tuscan Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

View Deal

How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - currently down to just £25 a month as part of a special two-month deal. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 10am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1pm on Saturday for qualifying, and 12.30pm Sunday for the Tuscan Grand Prix itself. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch an F1 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Tuscan Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Tuscan Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET/6.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 8.55am ET/5.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 9am ET/6am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Tuscan Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Tuscan GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Tuscan Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 9am ET/6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Tuscan Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Tuscan Grand Prix action from the Mugello circuit. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. This Sunday, you can watch the Tuscan GP live from 11.10pm AEST. Before that, the first practice run on Friday, September 4 starts at 7pm AEST and the second follows at 11pm. On Saturday, the final practice is live from 8pm, while the all-important Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying session starts at 11pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Tuscan GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Tuscan Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 1.10am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.