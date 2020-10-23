F1 Portugal Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the Portuguese GP from anywhere

F1 returns to Portugal for the first time since 1996, but we're not at the familiar surroundings of the Boavista street circuit, Monsanto or Autódromo do Estoril. Instead, 2020's Portuguese Grand Prix will be the first F1 race to be held at the relatively new Algarve International Circuit. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get an F1 Portugal Grand Prix live stream wherever you are, including complete coverage of every practice session and qualifying.

F1 Portugal Grand Prix live stream The Portuguese Grand Prix starts at 1.10pm local time (WET) this Sunday, which is 1.10pm GMT / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, and you can scroll down for full coverage details around the world. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

Michael Schumacher was in his first year as a Ferrari driver the last time an F1 race was held in Portugal, and this weekend Lewis Hamilton, who is the only current driver to have ever driven in an official F1 test at the Algarve International Circuit, will have his first chance to better the German's record of 91 F1 race victories.

It's a feat that few expected to ever be equalled, but Hamilton drew level with Schumacher by taking the Eifel GP two weeks ago, and was presented with one of his helmets by F2 driver Mick Schumacher, his son.

It was an emotional, symbolic moment, a passing of the baton, and it's hard to imagine Hamilton not going on to leave the previous record in the dust.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas has finally started to show some fighting spirit of late, winning the Sochi race and looking well on form at the Nurburgring before locking up on lap 13 and retiring because of car issues shortly after.

The Finn, along with Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc, have raced at the Algarve International Circuit before, albeit in their junior careers.

Ricciardo finally secured his first Renault podium last time out, making the Australian the best of the rest in the Drivers' Championship behind Hamilton, Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

It also makes the midfield battle in the Constructors' Championship really exciting, with McLaren, Renault and Racing Point, for whom Nico Hulkenberg did his superhero thing again, all separated by just six points, well ahead of Ferrari.

Don't miss another second of the Formula action - read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Portugal Grand Prix from start to finish this weekend.

F1 Portugal Grand 2020: schedule and times

Practice 1 - Friday, October 23 at 11am BST / 11am WEST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, October 23 at 3pm BST / 3pm WEST / 4pm CEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, October 24 at 11am BST / 11am WEST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, October 24 at 2pm BST / 2pm WEST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

Portuguese Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, October 25 at 1.10pm GMT / 1.10pm WET / 2.10pm CEDT / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

How to watch the Portugal GP from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Portuguese GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Portuguese Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix: live stream F1 Portugal GP in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 11am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1pm on Saturday for qualifying, and 11.30am GMT Sunday for the Portuguese Grand Prix itself.

F1 Portugal GP live stream: how to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular stand out. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Portuguese Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET/6.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 8.55am ET/5.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 9am ET/6am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above.

How to watch the 2020 Portuguese GP: live stream F1 Portugal in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Portuguese Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 9am ET/6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session.

How to watch F1 and get a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix action. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Portuguese GP live from 12.10am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Before that, the first practice run on Friday, October 9 starts at 9pm and the second follows in the early hours of Saturday, at 1am. The final practice goes live from 9pm, while the all-important Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying session starts at midnight.

How to get an F1 Portuguese GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Portuguese Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 2.10am NZT in the very early hours of Monday morning.