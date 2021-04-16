F1 live stream: how to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online from anywhere

If the season opener was anything to go by we could have a world championship fight for the ages on our hands. The Red Bull looks like the real deal, but Lewis Hamilton worked wonders to beat Max Verstappen by less than a second in Bahrain, and we can't wait for them to go wheel to wheel again. Follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online wherever you are right now.

Both the drivers' and constructors' standings have a familiar look to them after Mercedes' opening race one-three, but that doesn't come close to telling the whole story.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix F1 live stream Date: Sunday, April 18 Race start time: 3pm local / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST Venue: Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy Live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | ESPN/Sling TV (US) | Fox/Kayo Sports (AU) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free

Verstappen looked certain to be the first past the finish line, only for Hamilton to somehow keep him at bay despite the Dutchman being right on his tail for the final few laps, with fresher tyres and what may well be a faster car.

It was a sensational battle, and elsewhere on the grid the rookie Yuki Tsunoda impressed to win his first ever points in his first ever F1 race, Lando Norris just missed out on the podium, and Sergio Perez recovered brilliantly from a pre-race issue to finish fifth.

It's time to go again, so read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online today - catch all the F1 Emilia Romagna GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, April 16 at 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, April 16 at 1.30pm BST / 2.30pm CEST / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, April 17 at 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, April 17 at 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 8am ET / 5am PT

- Saturday, April 17 at 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 8am ET / 5am PT Emilia Romagna GP 2021 - Sunday, April 18 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

Free F1 live stream: where can you watch GP for free

Several countries around the world have the rights to show their home Grand Prix on free-to-air TV, and that's the case this weekend in Italy thanks to broadcaster TV8.

Rather watch on a computer? The broadcaster's website tv8.it also a free F1 stream online. And if you're travelling abroad outside Italy at the moment and wanted to tune into your familiar Italian Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below - we've tested ExpressVPN and it works a treat.

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Emilia Romagna GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Coverage of the Emilia Romagna GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 9.30am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, 9.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 12pm for Qualifying, and 12.30pm on Sunday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix itself, which starts at 2pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the US

In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021: US times and TV coverage This Sunday you can watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live from 9am ET / 6am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT), while Qualifying goes live on TV at 7.55am ET / 4.55am PT on Saturday ahead of an 8am ET / 5am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT this Sunday, with Qualifying action on Saturday starting at 8am ET / 5am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans need to prepare for a late one, as the Emilia Romagna GP starts at 11pm AEST on Sunday night. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Emilia Romagna GP live stream in New Zealand