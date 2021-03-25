F1 live stream: how to watch every 2021 Grand Prix online from anywhere

Rev your engines...Formula 1 is back! And the 2021 calendar looks dramatically different to last year's, featuring 23 F1 Grand Prix jam-packed into nine months. Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, the most successful F1 driver of all time, will defend his title for Mercedes, but there have been some enormously exciting personnel changes elsewhere on the grid. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an F1 live stream online from all over the world.

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari nightmare is finally over thanks to Aston Martin, formerly Racing Point. Replacing him in that iconic red car is Carlos Sainz, who's been replaced at McLaren by Daniel Ricciardo, who'd been on fire for Renault (now Alpine) in the latter stages of last season.

Having come within a whisker of not having a seat at all, Sergio Perez's switch to Red Bull looks like a good move for both parties. The Mexican has what it takes to win races - something Red Bull have done nowhere near enough of over recent years.

There are plenty of new kids on the block too, with some proving more popular than others. Alpha Tauri have brought in 20-year-old Yuki Tsunoda to partner one of the standout performers of 2020, Pierre Gasly.

Meanwhile, F2 champion Mick Schumacher - the son of legendary seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher - has been called up to Team Haas alongside the extremely controversial (to put it politely) Nikita Mazepin, replacing Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean.

Read on as we explain where to find an F1 live stream and watch every 2021 Formula 1 race online wherever you are right now.

How to watch F1 from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 F1 season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

The F1 2021 season kicks off in Bahrain this March, marking a shift from the recent norm. The Australia GP has served as the traditional season-opener for a few years, but the race has been pushed back to November because of Covid-19.

Note that the Grand Prix will will take place on the last day listed for each event - the opening days host practice and qualifying sessions.

March 26-28: Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir April 16-18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola April 30-May 2: Portuguese Grand Prix, Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão

Portuguese Grand Prix, Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão May 7-9: Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló May 21-23: Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo June 4-6: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku June 11-13: Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal

Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal June 25-27: French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet

French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet July 2-4: Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg July 16-18: British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone July 30-August 1: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród August 27-29: Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot September 3-5: Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort September 10-12: Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza September 24-26: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Sochi

Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Sochi October 1-3: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore October 8-10: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka October 22-24: United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas October 29-31: Mexico City Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Mexico City Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City November 5-7: São Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

São Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo November 19-21: Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne December 3-5: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Street Circuit, Jeddah

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Street Circuit, Jeddah December 10-12: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

How to watch an F1 live stream in the UK

You can watch every 2021 F1 GP via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as F1 action, Sky also hosts live football, PGA Tour golf, cricket, NBA basketball, and loads more. The British Grand Prix on the weekend of July 18 will be shown for FREE on Channel 4 and its All4 streaming service, as well as on Sky. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch F1: live stream Formula 1 racing in the US

For the 2021 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing comprehensive coverage in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and save $10 on your first month. ABC is also providing live coverage of the Canadian, United States and Mexico City GPs. If you have it on cable, great - just head to the ABC website, log-in with your credentials, and stream away. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Live stream F1 and watch Grand Prix racing in Canada

In Canada, you can watch 2021 F1 races on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to get an F1 live stream in Australia

The Australian TV broadcaster for the 2021 F1 season is Fox Sports, but if you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offer a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Network Ten will be offering free live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix on the weekend of November 21, which you can also watch online via the 10 Play website. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch F1 online: live stream in New Zealand