F1 live stream 2020: how to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from anywhere

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, popularly known as Imola, hosts its first F1 GP since 2006 this weekend, a race that's been christened the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get an F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream wherever you are, including complete coverage of every practice session and qualifying.

The circuit has a rich and tragic history, having been the site of the crashes that saw Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger lose their lives on the infamous weekend of the 1994 San Marino GP. This will be the third Italian GP of the year, and unusually, there's only going to be one practice session rather than the standard three, meaning the drivers will have just 90 minutes to familiarise themselves with the track before getting into full quali mode.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 1.10pm local time (CET) this Sunday, which is 12.10pm GMT / 7.10am ET / 4.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, and you can scroll down for full coverage details around the world. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

The elder statesman of the grid, Kimi Räikkönen, is the only current driver to have raced in the last GP to have been held at Imola. He had a pretty good day at the office too, finishing in fifth place for McLaren-Mercedes.

The winning driver? A certain Michael Schumacher. That was one of 91 career victories, a record few though would ever be broken until Lewis Hamilton, who made his F1 debut the following season, burst onto the scene.

The Mercedes supremo's Portuguese GP win last weekend was the 92nd of his career, and there's no sign of a let-up. After a shaky start that saw him drop from pole position to third in the blink of an eye, Hamilton did what Hamilton does and made his way to the front of the pack, and never looked like he'd finish anything other than first.

Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez also sparkled in Portugal - Gasly and Perez's performances were especially notable because of their teammates' struggles - maintaining the thrill of this year's midfield battle.

Don't miss another second of the Formula action - read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from start to finish this weekend.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand 2020: schedule and times

Practice 1 - Saturday, October 31 at 9am GMT / 10pm CET / 5am ET / 2am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, October 31 at 1pm GMT / 2pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, October 25 at 12.10pm GMT / 1.10pm CET / 7.10am ET / 4.10am PT

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 9am GMT on Saturday for the first and only practice run of this weekend, 12pm for qualifying, and 10.30am Sunday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix itself. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular stand out. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live from 7.10am ET/4.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 5.30am ET/2.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 8.55am ET/5.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 9am ET/6am PT start. For the truly dedicated, the practice session will go on-air at 5.55am ET/2.55am PT. Watch an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 7.10am ET/4.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 9am ET/6am PT. The one practice session gets underway at 6am ET/3am PT on Saturday morning and coverage is also being offered, going live at 4.30am ET/1.30am PT. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix action. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Emilia Romagna GP live from 11.10pm AEDT on Sunday night. Before that, the practice run on Saturday, October 31 starts at 8pm, and the all-important Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session starts at midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Emilia Romagna GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start at 2.10am NZT in the very early hours of Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.