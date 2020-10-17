Exeter vs Racing 92 live stream: how to watch free Champions Cup Final and from anywhere

Two teams that have yet to lift the European rugby's biggest trophy go head-to-head on Saturday at Ashton Gate. Will the trophy stay in England, or head over the channel to France? Read on as we explain how to watch an Exeter vs Racing 92 live stream today and catch all the Champions Cup Final action online from wherever you are - with a brilliant free option for some!

Racing 92 come into this clash marked out as underdogs, with major fears over whether they can hold their nerve having lost two of the last four Heineken European Champions Cup Finals.

Live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Racing 92 The 2020 Heineken Champions Cup final kicks off at 4.45pm BST (5.45pm in mainland Europe) on Saturday at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium. The great news is that the free-to-air Channel 4 is showing the action live and you can access the same coverage you would at home from wherever you are by using a VPN.

Exeter are having a superb season and are in pursuit of the double, with the Premiership final against Wasps still to come next weekend for the Chiefs. Saturday's showdown in Bristol nevertheless marks uncharted territory Rob Baxter's team, with the game marking Exeter's first appearance in the Champions Cup final.

Exeter booked their slot in the final with a stunning 28-18 victory over European glamour club Toulouse at Sandy Park while Racing ensured their place in this afternoon's showpiece showdown with a last-gasp 19-15 win over defending champions Saracens in Paris.

Read on as we explain how to watch an Exeter vs Racing 92 live stream online (and for FREE) and catch the Heineken European Rugby Champions Cup Final from wherever you are today.

How to live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Racing 92 in the UK

There's fantastic news for rugby fans in the UK...you can watch the European Rugby Champions Cup final from the comfort of your home this year with free-to-air coverage from Channel 4 (the match is also being shown on BT Sport 2 if you prefer the paid-for channel's coverage). That means you can also enjoy it wherever you are using their apps - All 4 and BT Sport - for smartphone, tablet and laptop viewing. If you're outside the UK or Ireland and want to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Racing 92 like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab the best VPN you can and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you normally would. Whatever option you go for, coverage begins on both channels at 4.15pm BST ahead of the 4.45pm BST kick-off.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Racing 92 from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to stream the rugby live from anywhere

How to live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Racing 92 in Australia

Fans based in Australia can tune into the Heineken Champions Cup Final between Exeter and Racing 92 online via the Rugby Pass streaming service. It's available for $9.99 per month and lets you watch intention l rugby matches from around the world as well as select club action, and you can hook it up to your TV via Chromecast, HDMI or AirPlay. Exeter vs Racing 92 starts at 2.45am AEDT on Sunday morning, so be prepared for a really late (or really early) one.

How to watch Exeter vs Racing 92: live stream the rugby European Champions Cup Final in New Zealand

On-demand streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Champions Cup in New Zealand - kick-off is an early one, at 4.45am Sunday. It costs $24.99 for a monthly subscription and you can also sign up for a seven-day FREE trial.

How to watch Exeter vs Racing 92 in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Heineken European Rugby Champions Cup in Canada. The clash set to start at 11.45am ET/8:45am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch the match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

Exeter vs Racing 92: live stream Champions Cup rugby in the US

The official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere - kick-off times above. The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations. Kick off in the US is at 11.45am ET/8:45am PT.