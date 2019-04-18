Exclusive cloud storage offer: save 80% on a massive 2TB backup from iDrive

We're just like you...we love a bargain. And not just any bargain - the discounts that impress us most are when they're on a particularly standout product or service (not just some old rubbish that Amazon is trying get rid of from their warehouse on Amazon Prime Day). And that goes equally to cloud storage a it does to phones, laptops and games consoles.

So when our top-rated best cloud storage provider gives us the opportunity to promote a massively reduced price that's available EXCLUSIVELY to TechRadar readers, we get really excited. And that's exactly what's happened with iDrive.

The faintly ridiculous 80% discount (and yes, you are reading that correctly) is available on iDrive's 2TB plan, bringing the price on all that cloud storage down to a mere $13.90 from almost $70. That's an astonishing saving on such a brilliant product - you can read more about iDrive's benefits below.

And don't be put off by the dollar pricing if you're reading this outside the US...iDrive only advertises its prices in US$, but you can still get hold of it from anywhere in the world.

TechRadar's exclusive iDrive cloud storage deal:

EXCLUSIVE IDrive 2TB plan | $69.50 $13.90 for 1 year | 80% off

Ok, so a starting price of $70 for 2TB of storage may have been a little excessive in the first place, but $14 for a whole year is downright superb. Need even more cloud storage still? You can upgrade to 5TB of iDrive for $74.62 - a saving of 25% on the normal price. Not quite as impressive, but still worth a look.

What makes iDrive the best cloud storage provider?

Fast, easy to use and secure. The main pros of iDrive are very quick and straightforward to explain. Even if you're not that tech savvy, you'll find iDrive really simple to download, set up and operate.

Of course, you'd already expect all those things from the best cloud storage - so what makes iDrive stand out from the competition? It's the extra features, like facial recognition of your photos to help you organize them better, like the physical hard disk of files it will send you if you someohw lose all your stuff, like server backup offering a failsafe if you accidentally delete items you shouldn't have.

We've gone into much more detail in our full iDrive review - you can discover much more about this superb software there.