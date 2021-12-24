Everyone with an Oculus Quest 2 needs to play Walkabout Mini Golf

Audio player loading…

Some VR titles promise the world and deliver a pittance, others promise you a simple round of mini-golf and give you one of the best experiences on the Oculus Quest store.

Walkabout Mini Golf doesn’t look like much from its humble store page, but the life-like gameplay, expertly crafted holes, and varied level design culminate in a truly fantastic experience - it’s one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games, and everyone with a VR headset needs to play it.

As you’d expect from the name, Walkabout Mini Golf is a mini-golf simulator; armed with a putter players will tackle 18-hole courses across eight different levels (plus additional DLC courses). You’ll first visit an abandoned pirate cove but can later adventure into outer space and brave a spooky graveyard-themed course.

This isn’t some wild action-adventure title though - you don’t need to worry about fighting through hordes of the undead or battling aliens. Walkabout Mini Golf offers a much more relaxed gaming session where you’re encouraged to explore the levels and complete the course at a pace that suits you.

And not only will your exploration allow you to appreciate the beauty of each location you’re golfing in, but you’ll be able to discover hidden secrets and collectibles.

Each regular level hides 18 unique lost balls to find and add to your collection - one per hole - while the hard levels present you with an engaging multi-stage treasure hunt that unlocks a unique golf club.

But while these striking locations and hidden secrets provide plenty of enjoyment - what really makes Walkabout Mini Golf VR so spectacular is its realistic golfing gameplay.

No matter your approach to mini-golf - be it light, accurate taps in the right direction, or swinging in a wide arc and yelling ‘FORE!’ - your playstyle will be perfectly translated into this virtual space.

This realism not only immerses you in this virtual experience but ensures the game feels fair; the only thing keeping you from that hole-in-one is your own ability rather than finicky controls.

If you truly want to put your putting skills to the test, you can unlock and play the hard version of each course. Every hole has been souped up with additional obstacles to navigate and the night-time setting for these courses gives them a more unnerving feeling that’s sure to test your golfing mettle.

The game isn’t quite perfect though. Walkabout Mini Golf is let down slightly by its lack of a dedicated pass and play mode for local multiplayer - however Mighty Coconut has said this feature is coming soon.

For now, you’ll have to make do with online play across multiple headsets or - as a work-around - the developer suggests playing each hole in practice mode and keeping a tally of your scores manually if you want to play with just one.

However, this is an admittedly minor flaw compared to the bevy of excellent qualities Walkabout Mini Golf exudes. Whether you’ve been a longtime VR player or have only just unwrapped your Oculus Quest 2 you need to play Walkabout Mini Golf - you won’t regret it.