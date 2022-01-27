Every single Samsung Galaxy S22 detail has leaked

Audio player loading…

There wasn’t much about the Samsung Galaxy S22 range that we didn’t have a good idea about at this point, and now there’s even less, as a huge leak has revealed just about every detail of these phones.

Coming from WinFuture, this covers a whole lot of ground that we already know, but it fills in some gaps too, and generally reiterates a lot of rumors, further suggesting that they’re accurate.

So then, all three phones apparently use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the US and an Exynos 2200 in Europe. They’re also all said to run Android 12, have 120Hz refresh rates, use tough Gorilla Glass Victus to protect their screens, and to be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

As for what differs, the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 apparently has a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a brightness of up to 1500 nits, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus supposedly ups the size to 6.6 inches and the brightness to 1750 nits. From there, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ups the size to 6.8 inches and the resolution to 1440 x 3080.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to be the only one of the three with a curved screen, and its refresh rate can apparently drop as low as 1Hz, while the other two have a minimum of 10Hz.

All three phones apparently have at least 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to additionally have configurations with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As for the battery, there’s apparently a 3,700mAh one in the Samsung Galaxy S22, a 4,500mAh one in the Galaxy S22 Plus, and a 5,000mAh one in the S22 Ultra. Colors for the two cheaper models are said to include black, white, pink gold and green, while for the Ultra the choice is apparently between black, white, burgundy and green.

Image 1 of 3 The Samsung Galaxy S22 (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 2 of 3 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 3 of 3 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image credit: WinFuture)

On to the camera, and the setup is identical across the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus, with both phones apparently having a 50MP f/1.8 main snapper, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one (with a 120-degree field of view), and a 10MP telephoto one with 3x optical zoom. Around the front there’s supposedly a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on the other hand is listed as having the same ultra-wide but a 108MP f/1.8 main camera, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and a 10MP f/4.9 telephoto (with 10x optical zoom), along with a 40MP f/2.2 camera on the front.

Dimensions and weight apparently come in at 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm and 167g for the Galaxy S22, 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm and 195g for the S22 Plus, and 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and 227g for the S22 Ultra.

We also have pricing in euros here, but it lines up with an earlier leak, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 apparently starting at €849, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at €1,049, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at €1,249.

We haven’t included conversions here as those are the same European starting prices as the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, meaning the prices elsewhere will probably be much the same too.

For reference, that means around $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 for the S22, $999 / £949 / AU$1,549 for the S22 Plus, and $1,199 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 for the S22 Ultra. Though the Galaxy S21 Ultra came with more RAM for that price than you’re apparently getting here, at 12GB rather than 8GB.

Finally, this source also includes supposedly official images, some of which you can see above. These entirely line up with what we’ve seen before, complete with an S Pen stylus for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We’d still take all of this with a pinch of salt, but with most of these details having now leaked repeatedly they’re likely accurate.

Analysis: a big February 9 event with nothing to reveal

Samsung has confirmed that it’s holding a big launch event on February 9 where we’re fully expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, yet as you’ve probably gathered by now it’s unlikely to include much that we haven’t seen or heard already.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range is also expected to be announced here, but that’s been leaked almost as extensively, so again, surprises will probably be minimal.

Still, at least we’ll be one step closer to actually having these devices in our hands and being able to really put them to the test.