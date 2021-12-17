Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is live now, offering 15 free games and big discounts

Audio player loading…

The Epic Games Store Holiday sale is officially live, with Epic Games calling this its "biggest sale yet". And we're inclined to believe it.

The sale, which kicked off on December 16, includes discounts ranging from 10% to 95% on more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons. But that's not all, all Epic Games Store users also automatically get a £10/$10 Epic Coupon added to their account, which is applied to each game over $14.99 / £13.99 - as long as the number of items in your cart doesn't exceed 50 (TechRadar has contacted Epic Games for confirmation on Australian pricing).

That means that if a game is already discounted, as long as it's above that price threshold, you'll automatically get another $10 off at checkout. So you could have five items in your cart, and each one over that price will get $10 off (rather than simply getting a discount on the total).

According to Epic Games, the number of times you can do this is limitless, until the sale ends on January 6.

In addition to these excellent discounts, Epic Games is also giving away 15 free PC games during the sales period, one a day from December 16. The first game revealed was Shenmue 3, which you Epic Game Store users can download and keep for free right now. The other games to be rolled out haven't been confirmed yet but, if Shenmue is anything to go by, we're expecting some doozies.

Analysis: a wealth of discounts

(Image credit: Sega)

If you didn't manage to pick up a great game discount during Black Friday 2021, then now is a perfect time. While Epic's own discounts are pretty decent, it's that extra $10 voucher that really makes this sale worth paying attention to.

For example, Far Cry 6 has been discounted from $59.99 to $38.99, with that extra $10 discount it's $28.99 - you can also pick up Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for the same price.

Even if you're an Epic Games Store user that doesn't fancy picking up any discounted games, you'll benefit from this sale thanks to those 15 free games. Sure, they may not all be to your taste, but being able to add another 15 games to your PC library is absolutely not to be sniffed at.

Remember, you've only got until January 6 to take advantage of these discounts and pick up these free games, so we advise setting a reminder over the festive period.