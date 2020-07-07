England vs West Indies live stream: how to watch 2020 Test series cricket from anywhere

The long wait for televised cricket is over, with the first of a three-match red-ball Test series - don't miss a ball with our guide to getting a England vs West Indies 1st Test live stream below.

Taking place behind closed doors, the series is set to break new ground for the sport. As well as being played in a bio-secure environment at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl with its on-site hotel set to house the players and backroom staff, the series will also see a saliva ban put into effect for the first time.

England vs West Indies 1st Test - where and when The first of the three-match Test series takes place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the first ball set to be bowled on Wednesday, July 8 at 11am BST.

With Joe Root unavailable due to the imminent birth of his second child, Ben Stokes is set to lead England as captain. Off-spinner Dom Bess appears to have impressed the home side's selectors last week's intra-squad warm-up match and has been chosen ahead of the returning Moeen Ali and Jack Leach. Meanwhile England's top order is set to be made up of Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley and Joe Denly.

Windies stars Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, and Keemo Paul have all refused to travel for the series and the conditions appear to favour England’s bowling attack. The tourists have not won a Test series in England since 1988, but they'll be drawing confidence from the last time the two teams played each other in this format back in February last year, when they bowled their way to a 2-1 series win in the Caribbean.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the action where we'll tell you how to grab an England vs West Indies live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Football fan? Don't miss out on a Premier League live stream

Watch a cricket live stream when away from your country

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia and the US looking to find out how to watch the cricket, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show an England vs West Indies live stream of the Test series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on Reddit.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch England play cricket in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including this Test series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month. It will let you watch all of England vs West Indies Test series as well as the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, PGA Tour golf, F1 live stream action and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins each day of the Test at 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to live stream England vs West Indies in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch this Test series, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of England vs West Indies. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. And if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch England vs West Indies: US live stream