England vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch T20 series 2021 online from anywhere

It's a timely return to white ball action for England, who host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series in Cardiff and Southampton this week. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs Sri Lanka live stream and watch the T20 cricket series online, wherever you are in the world.

Eoin Morgan's men lost their last series 3-2 to India in March, but they still top the T20 rankings and are looking to put some smiles on faces and tune up in preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes miss out through injury, but that's far from the worst thing in the world, with plenty of top talent looking to stake their claim in the setup.

There'll be plenty of eyes on Chris Woakes, the seamer having last featured in a T20I squad six years ago. Left-armer David Willey is also back in the fold after a two-year absence, while Liam Livingstone is in line to make his first T20I appearance since 2017.

It's a great opportunity for England to experiment. Sri Lanka, ranked eighth, have lost nine of their last 10 T20 matches, and former skipper Angelo Mathews is out of action on paternity leave.

However, the Lions have shocked England before, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 England vs Sri Lanka live stream and watch all the action from the T20 cricket series online from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket from outside your country

In the UK, India, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka: live stream T20 cricket online in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 series. Sky's coverage kicks off at 6pm BST on the first two matches of the series, before play gets underway at 6.30pm. On the third and final match, coverage begins at 2pm, ahead of a 2.30pm start. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket in India

In India, Sony Ten Cricket is broadcasting all of the action from the England vs Sri Lanka T20 series, with play set to begin at 11pm IST on the first two days of the series, and at 7pm on the final day. And subscribers wanting to live stream the cricket on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream England vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket FREE in Australia

You're going to have to be up seriously late to catch the action Down Under, with the the cricket set to get underway at 3.30am AEST on the first two days of the series, and at 11.30pm on the final day. The better news is that you can tune in for FREE. The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this England vs Sri Lanka T20 series is Fox Sports, but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. Kayo Sports features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on - and the best thing is it's offering England vs Sri Lanka as a freebie! If you fancy subscribing, a Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal.

How to live stream England vs Sri Lanka in New Zealand

Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show this England vs Sri Lanka T20 series in New Zealand. You'll need to stock up on coffee though, with Spark Sport's coverage kicking off at 4.55am NZST on the first two days of the series, before play gets underway at 5.30am. On the final day coverage begins at 1.25am, ahead of a 1.30am start. The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

England vs Sri Lanka live stream: where to watch T20 cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you can watch the England vs Sri Lanka T20 series live in the US. Play starts at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on the first two days of the series, and at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on the final day. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels and taking care of your Euro 2020 live stream, too - for only $10 for your first month.