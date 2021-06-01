England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 1st Test 2021 online from anywhere

England vs New Zealand at Lord's... stirring back any memories? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream and watch every ball from the 1st Test cricket match online, wherever you are in the world right now.

The Black Caps return to the Home of Cricket, the scene of the 2019 World Cup final, hoping to banish the spectre of that remarkable match. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be relieved, therefore, that Ben Stokes has been ruled out of action with a fractured finger, and Jofra Archer is once again undergoing treatment on his elbow.

Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings have a chance to impress ahead of the Ashes, with England fielding a new-look squad missing IPL stars Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Ben Foakes, meanwhile, has continued the strange tradition of England players hurting themselves in bizarre ways, tearing his hamstring by slipping in the dressing room at the Oval last week.

Victory for the Kiwis would provide a timely confidence boost ahead of the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton later this month, though star fast bowler Trent Boult has ruled himself out of at least the 1st Test.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 England vs New Zealand live stream and watch all the action from the 1st Test cricket match online from anywhere.

How to watch England vs New Zealand Test cricket from outside your country

In the UK, New Zealand, India, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch England vs New Zealand: live stream Test cricket online in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test. Sky's coverage kicks off at 10am BST on each day of action, with play getting underway at 11am. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs New Zealand: live stream Test cricket online in NZ

Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show this England vs Black Caps Test in New Zealand. You'll need to stock up on coffee though, with each day's play set to get underway at 10pm NZST. The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

2021 England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Test cricket online in India

In India, Sony Six is broadcasting all of the action from the England vs New Zealand Test, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST each day. And subscribers wanting to live stream the cricket on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream England vs New Zealand Test cricket and watch online in Australia

The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this England vs New Zealand Test is Fox Sports, but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on! A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. The cricket gets underway at 8pm AEST each day.

England vs New Zealand live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you can watch the England vs New Zealand 1st Test live in the US. Play starts at 6am ET / 3am PT each day, so be prepared for some very early mornings. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream England vs New Zealand Test cricket right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.



