England vs Italy live stream: how to watch free Euro 2020 final online today

For fans of the England and Italy football teams, this is the day that has been circled in the calendar for months - the final of the 2021 UEFA European Championship. And for the players of Gareth Southgate and Roberto Mancini it's the culmination of years of hard work. But there can only be one captain that lifts the trophy tonight - make sure you don't miss a minute by following our guide to watch an England vs Italy live stream online today and watch the Euro 2020 final wherever you are in the world... and for FREE!

This is seriously uncharted territory for England's players and a big chunk of their supporters as they find themselves in their first major tournament final since 1966. You may be bored of hearing Football's Coming Home playing continuously on radio stations for the last month, but the players certainly won't be. They'll be looking to play as fearlessly in the Euro 2020 final as they have the whole tournament through.

England vs Italy Euro 2020 final live stream Date: Sunday, July 11 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England Free live streams: BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Three Lions had to do it the hard way to get there, after being taken to extra-time by a determined Danish side in Wednesday's semi-final. A Simon Kjær own goal cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s stunning 25 yard free-kick in the first half, before Harry Kane slotted away a penalty follow-up in extra time to banish the host's last-four hoodoo.

They now face a formidable Italian outfit who are also on a roll after a hard fought semi-final win over Spain that went to penalties. Getting past the rock-solid, veteran defensive pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will be a tough assignment for England forwards, while Mancini's side's lightning quick attacking play is likely to provide plenty of headaches, too.

Simply put, soccer fans... you can't miss this match! Follow our guide below as we explain how to get an England vs Italy live stream and watch the Euro 2020 final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

How to watch a FREE England vs Italy live stream online in the UK

Underlining the fact that its a game of national importance, both major free-to-air broadcasters in the UK will be screening the game simultaneously. If you prefer ITV's line up of Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright, then you can watch their coverage on ITV1 from 6.30pm ahead of the 8pm BST kick-off, with the network's broadcast also available to watch via the ITV Hub streaming service. Alternatively Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas will also be at Wembley, with BBC1's coverage also starting at the slightly earlier 6.20pm BST. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream England vs Italy free by firing up BBC iPlayer. As with ITV Hub, it works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. Best of all, as national broadcasters, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub streams don't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK.

How to live stream England vs Italy from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just choose between and head to BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub

How to watch England vs Italy in the US for free and without cable

ESPN has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2020 final in the USA with kick-off Stateside for this mouth-watering clash at at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you have ESPN as part of your cable package, you can also live stream England vs Italy directly through the ESPN website . How to watch England vs Italy without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch today's final without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

Cannucks can watch the England vs Italy final on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an England vs Italy live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream England vs Italy in Australia

Optus Sport is the exclusive broadcaster of the Euro 2020 final Down Under, but be warned that you've got an early morning ahead if you plan to watch England vs Italy, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Monday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch the Euro 2020 final online in New Zealand