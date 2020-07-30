England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the 1st ODI online from anywhere today

England turn their attention to white ball cricket this week and the first of a three match ODI series against Ireland that will see the winner take a significant step towards qualifying for the next 50-over World Cup in 2023. Read on as we explain how to watch an England vs Ireland live stream and catch all of today's cricket online from anywhere in the world.

England vs Ireland live stream Today's 1st England vs Ireland ODI match takes place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. TV coverage begins at 1.30pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, ahead of a 2pm start. Anyone without Sky can watch all the action with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass in both England and Ireland.

What's Cricket World Cup qualification got to do with it, you might ask? Well, today's 1st England vs Ireland ODI represents the inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League - a new international one-day league that will determine which seven teams join host nation India to contest the 2023 World Cup. Big cricketing nations like England would have featured in the competition regardless, but for up-and-coming sides like Ireland, the World Cup Super League represents a major opportunity to step on to the global stage.

The ODI format is the same one in which England won the 2019 Cricket World Cup in such stunning fashion last summer and captain Eion Morgan remains on hand to steer the ship. He's already made a couple of big decisions in naming his 14-man England squad, recalling left-arm seamers David Willey and Reece Topley. Spinner Moeen Ali will deputise as vice-captain in the absence of Jos Buttler, who like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are resting ahead of next week's England vs Pakistan Test series.

Ireland's 14 man squad doesn't have room for its top wicker taker last year, Mark Adair, with the Northern Irish paceman deemed by selectors to still be recovering from ankle surgery, having given up 74 runs in eight overs during a warm-up match against England Lions last Sunday. Joining the Irish ODI side for the first time is 20-year-old Dubliner Harry Tector, a right-arm off break bowler and middle order batsman who already has 20 Irish T20 international caps to his name.

Ready to see how Ireland's youngsters fare against England's tried, tested and true World Cup champions? You've come to the right place. Here's how to live stream England vs Ireland and watch all of today's ODI cricket action online wherever you are.

How to watch England vs Ireland cricket from outside your country

Cricket fans in the UK, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch the 1st England vs Ireland ODI today. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch England vs Ireland cricket and live stream the 1st ODI online today

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK and Ireland, including this ODI series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs just £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month - the Monthly Pass being the ONLY way to go for cricket fans, especially with two more ODIs and August's England vs Pakistan Test series taking place over the next 30-days. In addition, you'll get Championship playoffs action, live PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball, and so much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket at 1.30pm BST each day ahead of a 2pm start.

How to live stream England vs Ireland cricket: watch the 1st ODI in Australia

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering England vs Ireland ODI coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. Coverage of today's 1st England vs Ireland ODI cricket match starts at 10.30pm AEST ahead of an 11pm start.

How to watch England vs Ireland and live stream cricket in the US

For cricket fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the sport and is showing all three England vs Ireland ODIs this summer. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming platforms such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at 9am ET/6am PT, but with action taking placing all day, there's no need to let the early start put you off as you can tune in to watch at your convenience.

How to watch cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in New Zealand - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing today's England vs Ireland ODI, opting instead to fill its schedule with NBA basketball, PGA Tour golf and - perhaps most insultingly for white ball cricket - replays of famous Test matches. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL.