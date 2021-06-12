England vs Croatia live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 match for free and from anywhere

Group D heavyweights England and Croatia reacquaint themselves in a repeat of their epic World Cup semi-final, with Gareth Southgate's men hoping to banish the demon that's haunted them for three years. It's a huge match, and you can follow our guide to watch an England vs Croatia live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group D game from anywhere.

England vs Croatia Euro 2020 live stream Date: Sunday, June 13 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England Free live streams: BBC iPlayer Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Kieran Trippier's freekick was the zenith of a giddy summer for most England followers, but the Three Lions were left kicking themselves after some uncharacteristic profligacy from Harry Kane allowed Ivan Perišić to force extra time, during which Mario Mandžukić completed the turnaround.

The makeup of both teams has changed drastically, with the star performers on that occasion - Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and match-winner Mandžukić - no longer on the scene.

Both sides consider themselves contenders, but for Croatia there's a fear that their Golden Generation has peaked, with Luka Modrić no longer the force he once was, and Ivan Rakitić, Danijel Subašić and Super Mario all retired from international duty. While England's inability to keep possession has repeatedly proved their undoing against strong opposition, but they now have an abundance of technically gifted elite players, in Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham.

Will it be the new generation or the old guard that gets the nod on Sunday? Follow our guide below as we explain how to get an England vs Croatia live stream and watch this game from wherever you are in the world for FREE.

More great summer sport: see how to watch Olympics live stream

How to watch a FREE England vs Croatia live stream online in the UK

In the UK, England vs Croatia is being shown on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2pm BST. The build-up starts at 1pm. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream England vs Croatia free by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, BBC iPlayer doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV licence).

How to live stream England vs Croatia from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from theUS, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, all you need to do to tap into your domestic Euro 2020 coverage from anywhere is select a server back in your home country. It's that simple.

(Image credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com)

How to watch England vs Croatia in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the England vs Croatia game, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream England vs Croatia directly through the ESPN website. How to watch England vs Croatia without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream England vs Croatia in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, with the England vs Croatia game getting underway at 11pm AEST on Sunday night. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch England vs Croatia: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the England vs Croatia game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an England vs Croatia live stream, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand