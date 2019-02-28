Empowering marketing and creative teams with work management software

Forty-percent of UK employees spend most of their day in meetings, tracking down or organising information, or updating others on the status of work, as opposed to their actual work. It’s like having the busiest day, but feeling as though you haven’t accomplished anything. We call this ‘work about work’.

Nowhere do we see the challenge of work about work come into play more than with marketing and creative teams. In our always-on digital era, companies are asking their marketing and creative teams to create always-on campaigns. That means they need to create more content for more channels than ever before – without additional resources. As a result, today’s top marketing teams recognize that optimizing their process has an even more profound impact than optimizing their marketing channels.

While other departments and industries have centralized software tools to manage their process, marketing is still largely run on spreadsheets and in email. According to the Content Marketing Institute, more than one-quarter of marketing teams report persistent bottlenecks in campaign development. Given the cross-functional, highly collaborative nature of marketing campaigns, this is a universal pain point, particularly for global marketing teams.