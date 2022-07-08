'Either the best or the worst camera phone' watch our Sony Xperia 1 IV video review

Audio player loading…

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is the most recent major smartphone to grab our attention, and fans of Sony's products or smartphones in general may be wondering whether it's worth picking up or not.

Well, the answer is either yes or no depending on what kind of phone user you are - for certain people, this would be a clear inclusion for our list of the best camera phones, but others might hate its photography experience.

The duality goes right to the core of the phone, with some features, like the great-looking screen or powerful processor, being balanced out by overheating problems and a high price. So this could be quite a divisive handset.

To help you understand whether this is a good phone for you or not, we've recorded a Sony Xperia 1 IV video review, which you can find below.

This video will give you eight minutes of access to the phone, including video and image samples, as well as views of the phone from every angle, and an exploration of all the features it offers.

Oh, and there's a one-sentence review of Morbius in there too.

The Xperia 1 IV brings upgrades to its predecessors like the Sony Xperia 1 III but some might find the photography experience worse than that on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max, due to the amounts of technical knowledge you need to take great snaps.

It's certainly a phone that'll appeal to some creative users - the video-recording modes are useful, as is the new music recording app. But the bigger audience might be those who like to watch or listen, as the phone has a 4K display, 3.5mm headphone jack, and access to loads of streaming apps (including Sony's own Bravia Core).

But we're spoiling the video review - watch it yourself to make up your own mind.