Eagles vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL week 13 game from anywhere today

The Packers could all but kill off the Eagles' slim playoff hopes today, as one of the NFC's finest franchises host one of its weakest at Lambeau Field. While Green Bay have the NFC North pretty much sewn-up, Philly are a game behind Washington and the Giants in the tattered NFC East, a division that will surely only produce one playoff team. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Eagles vs Packers live stream and watch all the NFL week 13 action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Eagles vs Packers live stream The Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers game kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by drawing up a clever VPN play.

It's a clash of QBs at opposite ends of the spectrum. Aaron Rodgers has been typically exceptional for the Packers throughout this campaign, and threw for just the four touchdowns in their blowout victory over the Bears last week. An MVP showdown with Patrick Mahomes surely beckons.

For Carson Wentz it was yet another weekend to forget, as the Eagles signal-caller threw his 14th interception of the season - a league high - and got sacked six times against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Green Bay's defense isn't exactly red hot, but Philly aren't giving them too much to worry about.

The Saints are the NFC's current No. 1 seed, but with Drew Brees injured and Taysom Hill not entirely convincing, the Packers could make a rush for top spot and a first-round bye. The Green a Gold are currently the No. 2 seed, and are just one game behind the Saints.

There's plenty riding on today's game for both franchises, so read on as we explain how to watch the Eagles vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

Related: watch a college football live stream of all the big games

How to watch the Eagles vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Eagles vs Packers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Eagles vs Packers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch the Eagles vs Packers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Eagles vs Packers game 100% free! One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Eagles vs Packers.

Eagles vs Packers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Eagles vs Packers clash kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT in Canada, and CTV is providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Eagles vs Packers game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Packers vs Eagles live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online today

You can tune in to the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 9.25pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

How to watch Packers vs Eagles: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. The Packers vs Eagles game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 8.25am AEDT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).