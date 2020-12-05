Dragon Age 4 will make an appearance at The Game Awards

EA has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Dragon Age 4 (if that is its real name) will get its “next reveal” during December’s Game Awards.

The news was announced by EA as part of Dragon Age Day, the official day on which the Dragon Age community celebrate the franchise. Geoff Keighley, the host and producer of The Game Awards, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

As part of the Dragon Age Day celebrations, BioWare has also published four short stories written by its team which will “help paint the picture for the future of Dragon Age" as well as provide some "insight into the next reveal at The Game Awards”.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

There are four stories in total on the official Dragon Age site, each with its own illustration, and fans will be able to scour them for clues over the coming days.

Some kind of Dragon Age update which shows the game is still on track will no doubt be welcomed by fans, particularly after the news that Casey Hudson, the general manager of BioWare, and Mark Darrah, the executive producer on Dragon Age, are departing the studio. BioWare and Darrah reassured fans that the Dragon Age franchise is still in good hands with Christian Dailey and going strong but given we still don’t know all that much about Dragon Age 4 or its progress, this update is well-timed.

What will we see?

It’s not yet been confirmed in what manner the game will make an appearance but The Game Awards seems to be ‘the place’ for Dragon Age 4 trailers as it’s now nearly two years since the game was revealed with a brief teaser trailer during the 2018 show. This year we enjoyed a peek behind-the-scenes of the game during Gamescom 2020 but hopefully further details on the game itself are now incoming.

Fortunately, there’s really not very long to wait—The Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 10 and will stream across more than 45 platforms globally so it’ll be hard to miss. When exactly in the stream Dragon Age 4 will make its appearance we don’t know but the show will begin at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET which is midnight on Friday December 11 for those living in GMT.

Via Eurogamer