Download of the day: Pop Art Studio

Pop Art Studio is a fun and easy way to transform ordinary pictures into works in the style of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and modern artists like Banksy and Shepard Fairey.

The filters work best with simple portrait photos with fairly high contrast between highlights and shadows. If you need to crop a picture or adjust its brightness and contrast first, you can do so quickly and easily using GIMP or Paint.NET.

Warhol and more

It's great fun, and the results look fantastic. Once you have a suitable picture, take your pick from the dozens of artistic options available. Pop Art Studio evolved from a project called the Andy Warhol Replicator, and has grown to include vintage camera, pointillist, photo collage, tilt-shift and many more creative filters.

When you've picked a style and uploaded your picture, you can adjust options like opacity, threshold and colors to change the effect (the settings available will depend on the filter you've selected). The best feature here is Random Colors, which can create striking and unusual effects. Get it now and start experimenting.

Download here: Pop Art Studio

