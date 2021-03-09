Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch Champions League 2nd leg from anywhere

After a hugely impressive dismantling of their Spanish opponents in the first match-up between these two sides, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to finish the job off at home tonight. Read on as we explain how to watch a Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream and catch all the action from the UEFA Champions League, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Despite behind the scenes managerial unrest, Dortmund pulled off arguably the biggest result of the last round with a 3-2 win over Julen Lopetegui‘s La Liga men, who had previously been in red hot UCL form.

The 1st leg at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium saw Erling Haaland's continue his seemingly relentless Champions League goalscoring record, adding another two goals to his tally, with Mahmoud Dahoud also on the score sheet for Dortmund.

Despite the win, Yellow and Blacks’ coach Edin Terzic remains under pressure thanks to a recent poor domestic run compounded by a weekend 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich that saw Dortmund give up a two-goal lead.

Sevilla’s defeat in the last leg appears to have hit morale of the previously tough to beat side, with the Palanganas slipping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Elche in La Liga on Saturday. That Defeat came after they wasted a two-goal advantage to be knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona last week.

Nevertheless, with Dortmund’s backline looking decidedly brittle, and Sevilla scoring in 12 of their last 14 games, the Spanish side will still rate their chances of turning this tie around. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream and catch all the Champions League action from anywhere today.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster Dortmund vs Sevilla game. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Dortmund vs Sevilla free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Dortmund vs Sevilla clash is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads, but if you sign up for Paramount Plus before the end of March, you'll be able to get a 1-month FREE Paramount Plus trial You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. That includes the $9.99 deal, and the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Dortmund vs Sevilla game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free 30-day DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Dortmund vs Sevilla: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Dortmund vs Sevilla this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, March 10. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Dortmund vs Sevilla: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Dortmund vs Sevilla clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, March 10. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Dortmund vs Sevilla and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Dortmund vs Sevilla match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Dortmund vs Sevilla set for 1.30am IST on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning.

Dortmund vs Sevilla 2nd leg team news

Dortmund will be breathing a huge sigh of relief with the news that star man Erling Haaland is expected to be fit, amid doubts an ankle gash would keep him out of this crucial game. The Germans will, however, once again be without the services of England starlet Jadon Sancho.

Having been rested in Sevilla’s defeat to Elche at the weekend, key strikers Suso and Youssef En-Nesyri Look set to return to the away team’s starting line-up tonight.