Don’t play this PS4 game if you’re planning to transfer your save to PS5

Yakuza: Like A Dragon joins a growing list of PS4 games that won’t transfer over players’ save progress to the PS5 version of the game.

The eighth mainline entry in the Yakuza games series is set to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PC on November 10, but it won’t make its way to PS5 until March 2, 2021.

A free upgrade to the PS5 version of Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be offered to players whether you purchase the game digitally or physically on PS4 – however, your save progress won’t transfer over to Sony’s next-gen console.

To clarify, physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version when it releases on March 2, 2021.Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.September 28, 2020

For a game that's likely to span countless hours, the free upgrade to PS5 loses a lot of its appeal. When you factor in that progress does carry over from the Xbox One version of the game to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it's even more frustrating for PS4 owners.

This isn't the first PS4 game which has incompatible save files with PS5, either. Sony's Spider-Man remaster for PS5 forces players to start a fresh, and raises questions about how other PS4 to PS5 upgrades will play out.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon takes the series in a different direction, replacing the game's real-time brawling for a turn-based RPG system instead. It's the first game to feature a different protagonist, too, and takes place in an entirely new setting in the Yokohama district of Isezaki Ijincho, which is based on Yokohama's real-life Isezakicho district.