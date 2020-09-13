Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev live stream: how to watch US Open 2020 final today

Either Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev will secure their first ever Grand Slam today. Nearly man Thiem has tasted defeat in three finals, most recently at the Australian Open earlier this year, while this is the deepest Zverev has ever been in a Slam. So which of the rivals will write their name in the history books? Will it be Zverev, the 23-year-old German who's had so much expected of him since his breakthrough in 2018? Or will it be Thiem, the man seen as the biggest threat to the Big Three since Andy Murray? You can follow our guide to watch a Thiem vs Zverev live stream and catch the 2020 US Open men's final online from anywhere.

Thiem vs Zverev: US Open final live stream Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev is of course being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open's biggest stage. The match is scheduled to begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT/9pm BST. Full live streaming and TV channel details for the match are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Thiem steamrollered Daniil Medvedev in his semi-final, beating the 2019 US Open runner-up in straight sets despite having to face two set points himself. It was the latest in a series of formidable performances, which have seen the Austrian drop just one set so far at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev had a much more difficult time of things against the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, having had to recover from two sets down for the first time in his career. The world No. 7 was his own worst enemy early on, making 36 unforced errors in the first two sets and hitting eight double faults, but he kept his head and worked his way back into the contest with a brilliant first serve and steady court play.

Thiem's form makes him the favourite, and their head-to-head is 7-2 in the Austrian's favour. Zverev has been able to get away with making a slow start almost throughout the tournament, but he might not be able to afford to today.

It's the youngest men's singles Grand Slam final in eight years, and it'll end in the realisation of a dream for one, and heartbreak for the other. You can read on as we explain how to watch Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev online today and get a US Open live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a US Open final live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem in geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world - but there's a surprisingly easy solution.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. It really is the top option around.

How to watch the US Open final and get a Thiem vs Zverev live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Thiem vs Zverev is scheduled to start at 9pm BST on Saturday evening. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev: live stream the US Open final in America

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN, and Thiem vs Zverev is scheduled for a 4pm ET/1pm PT start. As ESPN is a cable channel, this means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev online - or have a good over-the-top streaming service to call on. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a US Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Thiem vs Zverev live stream: how to watch today's US Open final online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open final on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but again, they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open final live stream. As in the US, Thiem vs Zverev starts at 4pm ET/1pm PT. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream the US Open final 2020 and watch tennis online in Australia

ESPN has the rights to live stream tennis in Australia, but you can also tune in to the US Open final for free on SBS Viceland. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. Thiem vs Zverev will get underway at 6am AEST on Sunday. ESPN, meanwhile, is available on pay TV courtesy of Foxtel, which is great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can tune in for free. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.