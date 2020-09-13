Dolphins vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL week 1 online from anywhere

After Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs threw down the gauntlet to the rest of the AFC with an opening night demolition of the Houston Texans, it's now time to see how reigning dynasty the New England Patriots fare in their first game without a certain Tom Brady under center. They open the season at home in Foxborough against familiar AFC East foes the Miami Dolphins, though Gillette Stadium will be empty this Sunday with not even tailgating permitted. Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Dolphins vs Patriots live stream wherever you are right now.

Dolphins vs Patriots live stream Kick-off time for today's Dolphins vs Patriots game is 1pm ET / 10am PT, which is 6pm BST in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Sundays in New England will never be the same without TB12 taking the snaps, but while the GOAT now plies his trade and purees his kale down in Tampa, the Pats managed to snag a pretty exciting replacement at QB in former league MVP and no. 1 overall draft pick Cam Newton.

The ex-Panthers signal caller was snapped up as a free agent on a one-year deal and starts ahead of highly regarded youngster Jarrett Stidham today, with reports suggesting he's blended in well at New England so far - to the point he's been elected one of the team's 2020 captains. The Pats may well need to put up the points, too, as their defense will be missing two key players in linebacker Donta Hightower and safety Patrick Chung - both of whom have opted out due to coronavirus concerns.

Down in Miami, former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores continues to try and assemble a team capable of challenging the Pats in the AFC East. He'll again be turning to veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to orchestrate the Fins O this season, and while the bearded wonder has certainly had his ups and downs, he's also one of the most prolific all-time passers in NFL history. Don't believe us? One or two more games and Fitzmagic will surpass Hall of Fame QBs Troy Aikman and Steve Young in career passing yards.

It's going to be a great game today and you don't have to miss a single snap - just follow our guide below to watch the Dolphins vs Patriots online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

How to watch the Dolphins vs Patriots from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Dolphins vs Patriots live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Coverage of the Dolphins vs Patriots today is provided by CBS and is the network's featured 1pm ET / 10am PT kick-off, so commentary comes courtesy of A-team duo Jim Nantz and Tony Romo and the game is available in much of the country. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider - or without cable by signing up for its CBS All Access streaming service. Alternatively, CBS is offered by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which is the best option for fans looking for comprehensive football coverage this season, as it's the only service with all five channels that are showing NFL games this season: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that today's Dolphins vs Patriots game can legally be watched absolutely free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Dolphins vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's AFC East Dolphins vs Patriots clash kicks-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT in Canada, just like it does in the US. It's not being broadcast nationally, but when it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is a dawdle, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This Sunday's featured early kick-off is the Patriots vs Dolphins game, so the game will be live on the all-new Sky Sports NFL channel from 6pm BST If you don't already have Sky and don't fancy subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV , which costs £33.99 a month (or £25 if you sign up for a year) and also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two Lastly, the NFL Game Pass Pro is another good bet, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Dolphins vs Patriots: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. Pay TV provider Foxtel will be broadcasting games weekly on ESPN's Aussie offshoot, so as well as watching on TV, you can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. For streaming-only NFL coverage in Australia, Kayo Sports is the place to go and will show a number of games throughout the season - an average of five games a week, according to the provider. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Sadly, today's Dolphins vs Patriots game isn't included - so for the diehards, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia and gives you access to every game around.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).