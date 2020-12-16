DocuSign will now allow eSignatures via SMS

DocuSign is adding SMS functionality to its eSignature service, enabling users to request document signatures via text.

With a significant number of its users preferring to receive critical information via SMS rather than email, the new feature is sure to be embraced by individuals that more commonly work from their mobile devices.

Among the benefits that DocuSign believes it will deliver thought its new SMS offering, the eSignature firm claims that the service will enable customers to expand their reach and close business faster. By leveraging email and real-time SMS notifications together, DocuSign also believes that customers will receive a more engaging experience.

Sign here please

DocuSign has already had positive responses from customers that have trialled the SMS notification solution. In particular, they have praised the fact that no additional integrations are required, making the use of text messages a seamless addition to the eSignature process.

As all businesses are aware, the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the world of work. There has been a marked increase in the use of digital signature solutions, with more work taking place remotely and face-to-face meetings avoided.

DocuSign’s SMS eSignature solution is now available as a separate add-on to standard or higher DocuSign eSignature direct plans. In order to gain access to the new feature, DocuSign customers can contact their sales representative or consult this user guide.

“We believe that you need to communicate across multiple channels to ensure signers receive and complete important documents,” Yasamin Yousefi, senior product marketing manager at DocuSign, commented. “That’s why we're excited to announce SMS Delivery - a new way to connect with signers. Now you can enhance email notifications with real-time SMS notifications sent directly to a signer’s mobile device.”