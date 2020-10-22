DJI Mavic Mini 2 price leak suggests it could be pricier than its predecessor

The DJI Mavic Mini 2 rumors have been growing steadily over the past few weeks and now a possible price leak may have revealed how much the DJI Mavic Mini successor will cost you when it launches.

A listing on US retailer Adorama, which was picked up by DroneDJ, briefly listed the DJI Mavic Mini 2 and its Fly More Combo as an alternative to the DJI Mavic Pro Alpine White edition.

While the page is no longer up, it apparently suggested that the DJI Mavic Mini 2's price will be $449, with the DJI Mavic Mini 2 Fly More Combo listed for $599. When the original Mavic Mini arrived it cost $399 / £369 / AU$599, so this suggests that new standalone price could be $449 / £415 / AU$675.

(Image credit: DroneDJ)

If these prices turn out to be correct, they'd represent a 12% price hike from the Mavic Mini 2's predecessor. Not huge, but perhaps enough for anyone who's looking for the best beginner drone to think twice before hitting that 'buy' button.

Then again, there are likely to be good reasons for a small price increase, with the Mavic Mini 2 rumored to be capable of shooting 4K video, which would be a big bonus over its predecessor's maximum 2.7K/30p mode.

That's unlikely to be the only upgrade either, although so far the only other rumor is that it'll have a USB-C port, rather than the current model's dated microUSB port. The Mavic Mini 2 is expected to have the same 12MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor as its predecessor, too.

The FCC filing (left) shows a drone with a similar design to the DJI Mavic Mini (right). (Image credit: DJI)

So what could this mean for the original DJI Mavic Mini? We were surprised to see rumors of a successor appear so soon, given that model is less than a year old. And the pricing leaks suggest that it could remain on sale as DJI's most affordable drone, with the Mavic Mini 2 slotting in above it as an option for those who need to shoot 4K video.

The DJI Mavic Mini is currently available for its original $399 / £369 / AU$599 asking price, and we had hoped that the arrival of a successor might see that drop a little. But the new rumors have slightly increased the chances that it will be remain on sale for close to that price.

Then again, we're approaching the sales season when Black Friday deals can deliver discounts on relatively new products. Last year, DJI delivered some fairly tasty price cuts on the DJI Osmo Action (25% off) and DJI Mavic 2 Pro (20% off), so if you're in the market for an entry-level drone, it well be worth waiting until November 27, when Black Friday officially kicks off.