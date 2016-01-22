Why 2016 is going to have the best smart home gadgets

The connected home is the next real frontier in tech. Now that we have computers in our pockets and on our wrists it's only logical that the rest of the things we use become smart and web-connected.

Already it's possible to get smarter lights, speakers and even kitchen scales, all of which feature in our guide to the ultimate connected home.

But these are just the tip of the iceberg. Throughout 2016 we're going to see far more connected devices and far better ones, as once dumb appliances overcome their teething problems and fulfil their potential.

The world in which your smartwatch or phone will automatically turn on your lights or heating when you enter a room is incoming – as long as you remember to keep your phone or watch charged, that is.