Freesat announces Black Entertainment Television

Freesat has announced the launch of Black Entertainment Television (BET UK) onto its service.

Five other channels, Zone Horror + 1, Information TV, Kix!, Celebrity Shop and Simply Shopping will launch on the same day.

BET UK will features such programmes as the BET Hip-Hop Awards, which featured performers included Kanye West, Ludacris, Common and Nelly last year.

Next stop…the world!

BET is planning to expand all over the world, having been set up to create programmes aimed at popular culture-lovers, and inspired by African-American music and lifestyle.

Emma Scott, MD of Freesat, said; "BET is a huge brand name in the US and its style and range of programming will be tremendously popular with viewers in the UK.

"In addition, a channel like Kix! brings an exciting style of kids TV programming onto the platform."

Techradar is more excited about being able to stay up until 3AM to get our hands on a genuine set of Egyptian cotton sheets for 33 per cent less than other retailers…