Denmark Open 2020 live streaming: how to watch badminton from anywhere

Its been a barren seven-months for badminton fans, free of shuttlecock-smashing. But the action is finally back this week - read on for your full guide to watching a Denmark Open live stream, no matter where you are in the world and absolutely FREE.

With the HSBC BWF World Tour halted back in March thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, this six-day tournament in Odense will implement a bubble system similar to that used recently by cricket and the NBA in an effort to create a safe ecosystem.

Denmark Open 2020 - where and when The 2020 Denmark Open will be held at the Odense Sports Park in Odense. This year's event runs from Tuesday, October 13 to 18 with the finals held on Sunday from 12pm local time.

Despite the precautions, a number of high profile players have opted not to travel to Denmark for the tournament. World no. 1 ranked Men's singles player Kento Momota and world no. 3 ranked Women's singles player Akane Yamaguchi are among 15 top Japanese players to pull out. India's former women's number one Saina Nehwal and her husband P. Kashyap have also opted to stay away amid concerns over rising coronavirus numbers in Europe.

Those high-profile withdrawals nevertheless open the door for lower ranked and emerging talent to make their mark. Former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth looks to be India’s leading light for glory, having been handed a favourable draw, while France’s Christo Popov is being widely tipped to shine in Odense, following a sparkling display for his country at the World Junior Championships last year.

One of the sport's most prestigious tournament's, the Super 750 tournament is also one of badminton's most lucrative with a prize pot this year of $750,000. Last year's event saw Momota claim the men's singles title for the second time in a row, while China's Tai Tzu-ying took the title for the women's championship.

Don't miss any of the Denmark Open badminton action, by following our live streaming guide below.

Football fan? Here's how to get a Premier League live stream

Live streaming Denmark Open 2020 badminton for FREE

This year, many of the games will be available to watch via the BadmintonWorld.TV YouTube channel as they're happening. There will also be catch-up and delayed streaming games shown on the channel – all for FREE.

That means you can catch games via the YouTube app on smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, consoles and more.

The content is restricted in some countries however (including in the US), so if you happen to be travelling at the time and still want to keep up with a badminton live stream on YouTube then you'll need a VPN.

Downloading and installing a VPN - or Virtual Private Network- allows you to effectively change the location of your laptop, phone, tablet or TV streamer back to a server in your own country. Thus avoiding geo-blocks while abroad. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and downright simplicity to use. ExpressVPN also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, in case you want to try before you commit for good. Or, go all out with a one-year contract and claim 49% off the normal price and an extra three months FREE.

If you're umm-ing and ah-ing about getting a VPN simply to get the ideal live stream, you'll be pleased to know that they have loads of other uses, too. For starters, the encrypted tunnels they use give you an excellent extra layer of security for your online life. And loads of people use them for accessing foreign Netflix catalogues and overseas sporting events.

How to live stream badminton in the UK for FREE

The great news for fans of the sport in the UK is that they'll be able to watch unrestricted coverage of the tournament via the official BWF YouTube channel, BadmintonWorld.TV which will be live streaming all the key action from Odense for FREE. If you're a BT Sports subscriber, you'll also be able to watch highlights of the action from the Denmark Open via the network's weekly Badminton Unlimited show.

(Image credit: Future)

Streaming the 2020 Denmark Open live in India

Action from the Denmark Open will be aired live in India via Star Sports 3. That means you can live stream the action via a short-term subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar website. Outside India this week? Live coverage is restricted in some territories due to broadcast rights issues. Fear not though, as you can follow our instructions to use a VPN and watch as if you were back at home. So that means there's no need to miss out on the action as you won't be stopped by geo-blocking.

(Image credit: Future)

How to live stream 2020 Badminton World Championships in the US for FREE

Unlike the UK, live coverage from the BWF's YouTube channel won't be available to viewers in the States. It's not all bad news, however, as the Olympic Channel website will be showing live action from the tournament in the USA.

Want to watch on your mobile? Then there's an Olympic Channel app for Android and iOS, too.