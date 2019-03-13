Dell’s got some ace deals on select XPS 13 laptops in Australia right now

Dell frequently discounts its range of laptops and desktop computers on its own store, and its latest round of price cuts offers up some fantastic deals.

If you're chasing a new ultrabook, then the Dell XPS 13 has likely popped up in your searches, and while the models being discounted use the older '9360' chassis, that's actually a plus in one department, as it means that you still get a regular, full-sized USB port, rather than the newer model's USB-C only ports. These discounted models also still use Intel's latest 8th-generation mobile processors, so internally they're very much up to spec.

Dell's offering some great discounts on gaming devices as well, with both Dell's own gaming laptops (like the G5) seeing savings as well as models from its dedicated gaming brand, Alienware, having had their prices slashed as well.

You can check out the entire range of savings at Dell's online store, but we've hand-picked what we reckon are the choicest deals below.

Our picks: Discounted Dell laptops

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop i7 / 16GB / 512GB | $2,479 (was $3,099) Gamers will have heard of the Dell G5, it's an awesomely powerful machine with the grunt needed to run the latest games. Aside from the 15-inch display, this unit packs the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, along with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an 8th-gen Core i7-8750H processor.View Deal

Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop i7 / 16GB / 128GB + 1TB | $2,299 (was $2,999) If the Dell G5 looks too discrete for you, the Alienware 15 has more gaming flare. An Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, 128GB SSD plus 1TB of HDD storage makes for a compelling machine, but the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB GDDR5 is the real cherry on the cake.View Deal