Death Stranding PC will release on Steam and the Epic Games Store simultaneously

We already knew Death Stranding is coming to PC in 2020, but the question remained: which store front would it be coming to?

We now know that Death Stranding will release for PC on both the Epic Games Store and Steam - at the same time. In addition, pre-orders on each store are available now, with a base price of £54.99 / $60.

We half expected Death Stranding to land on Epic Games Store, as PC publisher 505's previous title Control was an Epic Game Store exclusive, but a Steam listing is a welcome surprise.

Any other PC details?

Unfortunately, outside of the already known "summer 2020" release date, neither listing tells us more about Death Stranding on PC. That means we still have no idea of the PC specs or requirements for Kojima's epic - but hopefully this will become clearer in the coming weeks or months.

If you're still not sure whether or not to pick up Death Stranding on PC, then check out our full Death Stranding review, where we called the title "a wonderfully ambitious stride in design" and even awarded it five stars.

Death Stranding is available on PlayStation 4 now.