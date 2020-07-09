Death Stranding on PC is free with Nvidia RTX graphics cards

If you were thinking of buying an Nvidia RTX graphics card, then now is the ideal time, as the company is giving away copies of Death Stranding on PC for free.

People buying an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2080, RTX 2070 Super, RTX 2070, RTX 2060 Super or RTX 2060, or a gaming laptop or gaming PC with one of those GPUs installed, will get the Death Stranding Emark on Your Journey bundle , which includes a Steam code for the much-anticipated PC port of Hideo Kojima’s latest game.

This offer begins July 9, and runs until July 29.

PC benefits

Death Stranding launched on PS4 to much critical acclaim last year, but many of us have been waiting for the PC version to arrive, as it comes with several PC-specific improvements, including better graphics and support for higher resolutions and frame rates.

Nvidia also announced its latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, which will offer day-one optimizations for the game, as well as Horizon Zero Dawn and F1 2020, two other upcoming game releases.

So, if you’ve been waiting patiently to play Kojima’s latest game, and are considering an upgrade to your PC, then you’ll want to jump on this offer.